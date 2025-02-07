Legacy of the First Kar Sevak: Farewell to VHP Leader Kameshwar Chaupal
VHP leader Kameshwar Chaupal, known for laying the first brick in the Ayodhya temple construction in 1989, passed away after battling a kidney ailment. His contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement are commemorated by several leaders, expressing their condolences and admiration for his lifelong dedication to religious and social causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
VHP leader Kameshwar Chaupal, recognized for initiating the Ayodhya Ram temple's construction by laying its first brick in 1989, has died following a prolonged illness.
Chaupal, who was being treated for a kidney ailment, passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as confirmed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra's media center.
His passing has drawn a wave of condolences, including from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who hailed him as a 'great Ram devotee' for his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement