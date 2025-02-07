Legacy of the First Kar Sevak: Farewell to VHP Leader Kameshwar Chaupal

VHP leader Kameshwar Chaupal, recognized for initiating the Ayodhya Ram temple's construction by laying its first brick in 1989, has died following a prolonged illness.

Chaupal, who was being treated for a kidney ailment, passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as confirmed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra's media center.

His passing has drawn a wave of condolences, including from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who hailed him as a 'great Ram devotee' for his pivotal role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)