Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Salman Khan Murder Conspiracy Case

The Bombay High Court granted bail on Friday to Gaurav Bhatia and Waspi Mehmud Khan, who were arrested as part of an alleged assassination plot against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The detailed order concerning their bail has yet to be published.

Bhatia and Khan were among the group accused by Navi Mumbai Police of conducting reconnaissance at Khan's Panvel farmhouse, his Bandra residence, and several film shooting locations. A total of 18 members from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang face charges in the conspiracy.

Authorities report that one suspect sought to acquire AK-47 rifles with assistance from a contact in Pakistan. The group allegedly planned to regroup in Kanyakumari before escaping to Sri Lanka following the attack.

