Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Salman Khan Murder Conspiracy Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two alleged conspirators planning to assassinate Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The men were accused of being part of the Bishnoi gang, which had targeted Khan with the intent to carry out an attack near his Panvel farmhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:25 IST
The Bombay High Court granted bail on Friday to Gaurav Bhatia and Waspi Mehmud Khan, who were arrested as part of an alleged assassination plot against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The detailed order concerning their bail has yet to be published.

Bhatia and Khan were among the group accused by Navi Mumbai Police of conducting reconnaissance at Khan's Panvel farmhouse, his Bandra residence, and several film shooting locations. A total of 18 members from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang face charges in the conspiracy.

Authorities report that one suspect sought to acquire AK-47 rifles with assistance from a contact in Pakistan. The group allegedly planned to regroup in Kanyakumari before escaping to Sri Lanka following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

