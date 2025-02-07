Karla Sofia Gascon Apologizes Amid Oscars Buzz for 'Emilia Perez'
Actress Karla Sofia Gascon apologizes for past derogatory comments, hoping her silence will help 'Emilia Perez' in the Oscars race after social media backlash. The Spanish-language film, criticized for stereotypes and misrepresentation, faces controversy despite its 13 Oscar nominations and previous Golden Globe wins.
Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon issued a public apology on Friday for past offensive social media comments, which have resurfaced as 'Emilia Perez', in which she stars, garners attention with its 13 Oscar nominations.
In an Instagram post, Gascon expressed regret for her hurtful remarks targeting various groups, including Muslims, and stated her intention to remain silent in order to allow her work to speak for itself and assist the film's awards momentum.
The film, directed by Audiard, has been criticized in Mexico for stereotypes and inaccuracies, despite winning four Golden Globes and facing criticism from the Mexican audience over its portrayal and filming location choices.
