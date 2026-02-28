Crisis in the Middle East: Macron Urges UN Action
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the UN Security Council to meet urgently in response to escalating conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran, citing grave implications for international stability. Macron emphasizes the need for Iran to engage in sincere negotiations to halt its controversial programs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:51 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Macron emphasized the severe repercussions of the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, describing it as a significant threat to global peace.
He urged Iran to engage in sincere negotiations to cease its nuclear and destabilizing activities, highlighting the necessity for security in the region.
