Flight Disruptions Impact Kerala Routes Amid Middle East Conflict

Kerala's major airports have faced disruptions in flight operations to Gulf countries, with a significant number of cancellations following the ongoing Middle East conflict. Airlines including Indigo, Air India Express, and Oman Air have suspended or altered services, affecting passengers across the region.

Cochin International Airport reported cancellations to destinations like Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. An Oman Air flight to Muscat was forced to return, while Etihad Airways faced delays. Airlines operating services to the Far East and Sri Lanka continue unaffected.

Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut, and Kannur airports announced similar cancellations. Passengers have been advised to verify flight statuses to avoid inconvenience, as airspace restrictions remain stringent across the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)