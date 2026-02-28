Left Menu

Flight Disruptions Impact Kerala Routes Amid Middle East Conflict

Flight operations from Kerala to Gulf countries face cancellations and delays due to Middle East conflicts. Major airports issue advisories regarding affected services, urging passengers to verify their flight status. Major airlines such as Air India Express, Indigo, and Oman Air have cancelled flights or returned mid-air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:53 IST
Flight Disruptions Impact Kerala Routes Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's major airports have faced disruptions in flight operations to Gulf countries, with a significant number of cancellations following the ongoing Middle East conflict. Airlines including Indigo, Air India Express, and Oman Air have suspended or altered services, affecting passengers across the region.

Cochin International Airport reported cancellations to destinations like Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. An Oman Air flight to Muscat was forced to return, while Etihad Airways faced delays. Airlines operating services to the Far East and Sri Lanka continue unaffected.

Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut, and Kannur airports announced similar cancellations. Passengers have been advised to verify flight statuses to avoid inconvenience, as airspace restrictions remain stringent across the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Over 1 Crore Digital Health IDs Issued in Delhi under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

Diplomatic Dialogues: Turkish Foreign Minister's Engagements

 Turkey
3
Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

Dubai-based ICC working on alternate flight plans for players and officials ...

 Global
4
Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram: A Stellar Opener at the T20 World Cup

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026