Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a 10-day tour to West Bengal, focusing on organizational strategies and future plans with local functionaries. His visit includes meetings, a brainstorming session, and the inauguration of a new RSS office, covering several districts within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:43 IST
Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to West Bengal
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has embarked on a crucial 10-day visit to West Bengal, engaging in discussions about the organization's strategic direction with regional functionaries, according to reports by a senior leader.

His arrival from Kerala on Thursday night marked the beginning of a series of meetings in South Bengal, covering districts like Medinipur and Kolkata, where Bhagwat reviewed the organization's future roadmap in the state. These interactions will continue until February 10.

In addition, Bhagwat's schedule includes a visit to the Madhya Banga zone from February 13 and participation in a brainstorming session on February 11 and 12. He will inaugurate a new RSS office in Madhya Banga on February 14 and attend a significant conference in Bardhaman on February 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025