Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to West Bengal

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has embarked on a crucial 10-day visit to West Bengal, engaging in discussions about the organization's strategic direction with regional functionaries, according to reports by a senior leader.

His arrival from Kerala on Thursday night marked the beginning of a series of meetings in South Bengal, covering districts like Medinipur and Kolkata, where Bhagwat reviewed the organization's future roadmap in the state. These interactions will continue until February 10.

In addition, Bhagwat's schedule includes a visit to the Madhya Banga zone from February 13 and participation in a brainstorming session on February 11 and 12. He will inaugurate a new RSS office in Madhya Banga on February 14 and attend a significant conference in Bardhaman on February 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)