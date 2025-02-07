Anupam Kher Celebrates 20 Years of 'Actor Prepares'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating two decades of his acting institute, 'Actor Prepares,' which he regards as his 'biggest achievement' despite his extensive filmography. The Mumbai-based school, founded in 2005, boasts notable alumni such as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan.

In a recent discussion with ANI, Kher expressed his pride in the institute, describing it as his 'biggest trophy' in life. Over the past 20 years, the school has grown from its humble beginnings with only eight students. Kher fondly remembers the opening ceremony, which was attended by luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

To commemorate this milestone, Kher is launching the 'Actor Prepares Awards,' aimed at recognizing outstanding performances globally. The awards will debut in 2026, with nominations involving audience participation and an international jury. The awards intend to celebrate various acting categories and honor both national and international talent.

