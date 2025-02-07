Left Menu

Anupam Kher Celebrates 20 Years of 'Actor Prepares'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher marks the 20-year milestone of his acting school, 'Actor Prepares,' calling it his biggest achievement. With alumni like Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, the institution plans to launch the 'Actor Prepares Awards' to honor outstanding performers, expanding its legacy globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:54 IST
Anupam Kher Celebrates 20 Years of 'Actor Prepares'
Anupam Kher (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is celebrating two decades of his acting institute, 'Actor Prepares,' which he regards as his 'biggest achievement' despite his extensive filmography. The Mumbai-based school, founded in 2005, boasts notable alumni such as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan.

In a recent discussion with ANI, Kher expressed his pride in the institute, describing it as his 'biggest trophy' in life. Over the past 20 years, the school has grown from its humble beginnings with only eight students. Kher fondly remembers the opening ceremony, which was attended by luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

To commemorate this milestone, Kher is launching the 'Actor Prepares Awards,' aimed at recognizing outstanding performances globally. The awards will debut in 2026, with nominations involving audience participation and an international jury. The awards intend to celebrate various acting categories and honor both national and international talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025