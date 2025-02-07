WAVES Summit: India's Davos for Entertainment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged with noted personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani, in a significant meeting about the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The WAVES summit is touted by the government as India's global entertainment industry showcase, akin to what Davos represents for the economic sector.

Figures like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and various Bollywood stars form part of the WAVES Advisory Board, tasked with elevating India to a global entertainment hub.

