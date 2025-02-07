WAVES Summit: India's Davos for Entertainment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani to discuss the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES). Set to be India's equivalent to Davos, WAVES aims to position the nation as a key player in the global entertainment industry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged with noted personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani, in a significant meeting about the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).
The WAVES summit is touted by the government as India's global entertainment industry showcase, akin to what Davos represents for the economic sector.
Figures like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and various Bollywood stars form part of the WAVES Advisory Board, tasked with elevating India to a global entertainment hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WAVES
- entertainment
- India
- Modi
- Bachchan
- Ambani
- Davos
- creativity
- culture
- summit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Innovators Shine at Davos: A Journey of Global Impact
IAEA’s Pivotal Role Highlighted at Davos: Nuclear Energy, AI, and Global Security Take Center Stage
Motwani Jadeja Foundation Empowers Future Indian Leaders at Davos
Davos Discussions: World Leaders On Regional Peace, Deregulation & AI Future
Anil Ambani's Spiritual Journey: A Visit to the Maha Kumbh and Mahabodhi Temple