Thrilling Shark Adventure 'The Bay' Wraps Filming in Hawaii

Filming has concluded for Phil Volken's shark thriller 'The Bay' in Oahu, Hawaii. This ocean survival film follows friends on a perilous eco-boat tour in a remote shark sanctuary. Starring Francesca Eastwood and Dani Oliveros, the movie promises to captivate with its depiction of nature's raw power.

The-bay-film-update. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filming has wrapped up for the shark thriller 'The Bay,' directed by Phil Volken, known for his expertise in oceanic adventure films. The movie, shot in Oahu, Hawaii, features old friends Emma (Francesca Eastwood) and Lani (Dani Oliveros) as they embark on a journey to a remote shark sanctuary in Thailand.

Aided by their captain Mandal (Alexander Wraith) and boatman Ruhan (Tai'mua), the women explore awe-inspiring karsts and encounter a giant shark named Sheena. When Sheena gets tangled in a bait chain, the friends find themselves stranded in the sinking ship's precarious surroundings, fighting for survival.

Produced by Alina Shraybman and Dominic Vicari, and boasting cinematography by Helge Gerull and a score by Gad Emil Zeitune, 'The Bay' is set to challenge audiences' nerves. With international sales being managed by Architect, the film aims to follow Volken's previous success with 'Dead Sea.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

