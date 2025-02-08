Left Menu

Renowned Marathi Journalist Pandharinath Sawant Passes Away at 91

Senior Marathi journalist Pandharinath Sawant passed away in Mumbai at the age of 91. He was a former editor of the Marathi magazine 'Marmik' and collaborated with renowned social activists Prabodhankar and Bal Thackeray. Sawant was honored with a lifetime achievement award by Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 10:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Marathi journalist Pandharinath Sawant has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 91 following a brief illness, according to family sources. Sawant's career was marked by significant contributions to journalism and collaboration with noted social activists.

As a former editor of the acclaimed Marathi magazine 'Marmik', Sawant played a pivotal role in shaping public discourse. He worked closely with Prabodhankar Thackeray and his son, Bal Thackeray, both of whom were influential figures in Maharashtra's socio-political landscape.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication to journalism, Sawant received a prestigious lifetime achievement award from the Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh. His legacy in the field of journalism leaves a lasting impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

