Left Menu

Triumph and Trials: India's Impact at Critics Choice Awards

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' lost in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Critics Choice Awards, with France's 'Emilia Perez' taking the honor. The awards also saw 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' miss out on a series award, as 'Squid Game' was victorious. The event was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:13 IST
Triumph and Trials: India's Impact at Critics Choice Awards
  • Country:
  • United States

At the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, India experienced both highs and lows, particularly with Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light.' France's 'Emilia Perez' edged out the Indian contender for the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Another anticipated award was Best Foreign Language Series, for which 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was a strong contender. Unfortunately, it was Netflix's South Korean phenomenon 'Squid Game' that ultimately claimed the award.

The awards event, organized by the Critics Choice Association, also featured a lineup of international films and series and saw comedian Chelsea Handler take on hosting duties. It streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India, bringing global cinema to a wide audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025