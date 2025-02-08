Triumph and Trials: India's Impact at Critics Choice Awards
Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' lost in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Critics Choice Awards, with France's 'Emilia Perez' taking the honor. The awards also saw 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' miss out on a series award, as 'Squid Game' was victorious. The event was hosted by Chelsea Handler.
At the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, India experienced both highs and lows, particularly with Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light.' France's 'Emilia Perez' edged out the Indian contender for the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Another anticipated award was Best Foreign Language Series, for which 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was a strong contender. Unfortunately, it was Netflix's South Korean phenomenon 'Squid Game' that ultimately claimed the award.
The awards event, organized by the Critics Choice Association, also featured a lineup of international films and series and saw comedian Chelsea Handler take on hosting duties. It streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India, bringing global cinema to a wide audience.
