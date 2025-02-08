Adam Brody Shines at Critics Choice Awards 2025

Adam Brody made a significant impact at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, capturing the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This'. The star-studded event took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and featured fierce competition from contenders like Brian Jordan Alvarez, David Alan Grier, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

During his acceptance speech, Brody expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude, stating, "This is such a thrill," according to E! News. His portrayal of Rabbi Noah, a character who navigates the intricacies of faith and relationships, resonated deeply with audiences and critics. The series sees Brody's character embark on an unexpected romance with agnostic podcast host Joanne, played by Kristen Bell.

Brody took the opportunity to thank his wife, actress Leighton Meester, dedicating his win to her and their family. He praised her for sharing their life and journey together. Additionally, Brody acknowledged the support of his co-star Kristen Bell and the show's creator Erin Foster, noting their talent, kindness, and belief in him. Brody humorously referred to his win as a "Hanukkah present" for Bell, also referencing the second season of the show, which was filmed in Los Angeles, and eagerly anticipated its return.

The ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler, was initially postponed due to the LA wildfires and highlighted achievements across both film and television. 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' were highlighted among the film nominees, while 'Shogun', with six nominations, led the television categories. The event was streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India, allowing a global audience to participate in celebrating excellence in entertainment.

