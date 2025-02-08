Royal Joy: A New Swedish Princess Arrives

Sweden's royal family expanded with the arrival of a new baby girl. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia joyously announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter born in Stockholm.

The young princess, whose name has yet to be disclosed, was introduced to the world weighing just over eight pounds. The baby joins her older brothers, Princes Alexander, Gabriel, and Julian, in the royal household.

While King Carl XVI Gustaf, the newborn's grandfather, continues his ceremonial role as head of state, Sweden's royal family maintains an esteemed position within the country's egalitarian society. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson extended heartfelt congratulations to the family, echoing the public's affection for the monarchy.

