Royal Joy: A New Swedish Princess Arrives

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia celebrated the birth of their fourth child, a daughter. Born in Stockholm, the newborn joins her brothers in the royal family. Swedish Prime Minister congratulated the family amidst the monarchy's popular standing in an egalitarian Swedish society.

Updated: 08-02-2025 16:36 IST
  Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's royal family expanded with the arrival of a new baby girl. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia joyously announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter born in Stockholm.

The young princess, whose name has yet to be disclosed, was introduced to the world weighing just over eight pounds. The baby joins her older brothers, Princes Alexander, Gabriel, and Julian, in the royal household.

While King Carl XVI Gustaf, the newborn's grandfather, continues his ceremonial role as head of state, Sweden's royal family maintains an esteemed position within the country's egalitarian society. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson extended heartfelt congratulations to the family, echoing the public's affection for the monarchy.

