Manipur's Efforts to Restore Peace and Preserve Polo Heritage Amidst Conflict

Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlights ongoing efforts to restore peace in Manipur after ethnic violence. He emphasizes promoting polo and safeguarding ponies, announcing government schemes and initiatives, including a new polo championship, to preserve Manipur's cultural heritage.

In a bid to restore harmony in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh reaffirmed his government's commitment to fostering peace following the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023. The violent clashes resulted in over 250 deaths and rendered thousands homeless.

Speaking at the DGAR Men & Women Polo Championship 2025's closing ceremony, Singh underscored the pivotal role played by the Army and Assam Rifles in organizing such events. He credited these tournaments with crucial contributions towards promoting polo and preserving the heritage of ponies in the region.

The Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the government to protect the species, including developing multiple grazing grounds and launching an indigenous polo tournament aimed at reviving Sagol Kangjei, a traditional polo sport that originated in Manipur.

