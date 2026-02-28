Congress Demands Apology Over Minister's Injury Claims

The Congress on Saturday escalated its demands for accountability from Health Minister Veena George and the CPI(M) leadership. They accused them of fabricating claims that George was attacked by KSU activists, which allegedly led to retaliatory violence against Congress offices.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Sunny Joseph, directly addressed the media, accusing the minister of staging an injury for dramatic effect. Joseph further emphasized that no official medical reports were released to substantiate the injuries George claimed to have suffered during the recent protest.

The KPCC head also urged the government to withdraw what he deemed as false charges against KSU activists. In response, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar stated that an inquiry was underway. Meanwhile, Minister George, advised to rest due to purported injuries, has postponed her engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)