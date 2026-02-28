Left Menu

Congress Demands Apology Over Minister's Injury Claims

The Congress party has called for an apology from Health Minister Veena George and the CPI(M) for allegedly making false claims about an attack by KSU activists. KPCC president Sunny Joseph criticized these claims, which reportedly led to violence against Congress workers. He also challenged the validity of the injury claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:56 IST
The Congress on Saturday escalated its demands for accountability from Health Minister Veena George and the CPI(M) leadership. They accused them of fabricating claims that George was attacked by KSU activists, which allegedly led to retaliatory violence against Congress offices.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Sunny Joseph, directly addressed the media, accusing the minister of staging an injury for dramatic effect. Joseph further emphasized that no official medical reports were released to substantiate the injuries George claimed to have suffered during the recent protest.

The KPCC head also urged the government to withdraw what he deemed as false charges against KSU activists. In response, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar stated that an inquiry was underway. Meanwhile, Minister George, advised to rest due to purported injuries, has postponed her engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

