Left Menu

Millet Mania: From Humble Beginnings to Wedding Showstoppers

Once a staple for low-income families, millets have become a symbol of luxury, gracing wedding counters. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel emphasizes the cultural shift and highlights PM Modi's efforts in promoting millets and natural farming. The Millet Mahotsav showcases India's agricultural heritage and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:54 IST
Millet Mania: From Humble Beginnings to Wedding Showstoppers
  • Country:
  • India

Millets, a traditional staple food for low-income families, have undergone a significant transformation, now becoming a luxury item seen at weddings, according to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Speaking at the inaugural of the state-level 'Millet Mahotsav and Natural Farmers Market -2025', Patel highlighted how millet-based packaged foods have permeated market shelves and developed a robust supply chain.

Commonly found in India as Ragi, Jowar, Small millet, Bajra, and Proso millet, these nutrient-rich grains are now termed 'Shree Anna'. Patel referred to these millets as a reflection of the country's ancient food heritage and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of returning to traditional grains and natural farming.

In his speech, Patel also inaugurated new storage facilities for Gujarat State Seeds Corporation and commended the agriculture department for organizing the Millet Mahotsav. Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel emphasized the health benefits of millets and mentioned the international acknowledgment after 72 countries supported Modi's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025