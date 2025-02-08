Millet Mania: From Humble Beginnings to Wedding Showstoppers

Millets, a traditional staple food for low-income families, have undergone a significant transformation, now becoming a luxury item seen at weddings, according to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Speaking at the inaugural of the state-level 'Millet Mahotsav and Natural Farmers Market -2025', Patel highlighted how millet-based packaged foods have permeated market shelves and developed a robust supply chain.

Commonly found in India as Ragi, Jowar, Small millet, Bajra, and Proso millet, these nutrient-rich grains are now termed 'Shree Anna'. Patel referred to these millets as a reflection of the country's ancient food heritage and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of returning to traditional grains and natural farming.

In his speech, Patel also inaugurated new storage facilities for Gujarat State Seeds Corporation and commended the agriculture department for organizing the Millet Mahotsav. Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel emphasized the health benefits of millets and mentioned the international acknowledgment after 72 countries supported Modi's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

