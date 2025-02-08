Left Menu

Celebrating Brig LS Lidder: A Soldier's Legacy and a Family's Love

Brig LS Lidder, a devoted family man and remarkable military officer, is celebrated in a memoir by his wife Geetika Lidder. Remembered as compassionate and courageous, his sudden demise in a 2021 helicopter crash with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat left an indelible void in many hearts.

Updated: 08-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:02 IST
Brig LS Lidder, renowned for his professionalism and humanity, is fondly remembered in a memoir authored by his wife, Geetika Lidder. Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi praised Brig Lidder's ability to connect with generals and havildars alike during a memoir launch event.

The memoir, 'I Am a Soldier's Wife: The Life and Love of Toni Lidder,' highlights the late officer's achievements and personal warmth. Brig Lidder's untimely death alongside Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a 2021 helicopter crash remains a profound loss, impacting family and colleagues.

Gen Dwivedi also lauded Geetika Lidder's resilience after the tragedy, as she exemplified grace under pressure. Brig Lidder's vibrant legacy continues to inspire, embodied in his achievements and enduring familial love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

