Rajasthan's ₹101 Crore Temple Transformation Initiative

The Rajasthan Cabinet, in a significant move, allocated ₹101 crore for temple renovations. This decision, part of several concerning the Devasthan Department, was made following the Chief Minister's participation in the Maha Kumbh religious event.

Funds will be doubled to ₹3,000 monthly for service in 390 directly managed and 203 self-dependent temples. The honorarium for part-time priests rises from ₹5,000 to ₹7,500.

Surveys will assess temples outside the state, and ₹25 crore is earmarked for dilapidated temple repairs.

