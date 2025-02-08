Rajasthan's ₹101 Crore Temple Transformation Initiative
The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved a ₹101 crore allocation for renovating temples under state control and raised the honorarium for part-time priests. The meeting, held after a religious gathering, also doubled funds for temple services and approved surveys for temples outside the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Cabinet, in a significant move, allocated ₹101 crore for temple renovations. This decision, part of several concerning the Devasthan Department, was made following the Chief Minister's participation in the Maha Kumbh religious event.
Funds will be doubled to ₹3,000 monthly for service in 390 directly managed and 203 self-dependent temples. The honorarium for part-time priests rises from ₹5,000 to ₹7,500.
Surveys will assess temples outside the state, and ₹25 crore is earmarked for dilapidated temple repairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- temple
- renovation
- allocation
- honorarium
- Devasthan
- priest
- funding
- government
- initiative
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NC's Media Advisor Dismissed Over Inaccurate SPOs Honorarium Post
Priest's Bloody Plea: Scribes Call for PM Modi's Action
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visits Hospitalized Ayodhya Priest Mahant Satyendra Das
Critical Health Update: Ayodhya's Revered Priest Hospitalized
Ram Janmabhoomi's Head Priest Battles for Life After Stroke