Tony Roberts: A Legendary Stage and Screen Career Remembered

Renowned actor Tony Roberts, who graced both the Broadway stage and the silver screen with his exceptional talent, has passed away at the age of 85. The confirmation of his death due to complications from lung cancer came from his daughter, Nicole Burley, through The New York Times, with Variety providing further details.

Roberts enjoyed a prolific career, notably earning Tony Award nominations for his performances in 'How Now, Dow Jones' (1968) and 'Play It Again, Sam' (1969), a collaboration with Woody Allen. The actor reprised his role in the cinematic version of 'Play It Again, Sam' in 1972, and worked with Allen in six films, including 'Annie Hall' (1977) and 'Hannah and Her Sisters' (1986).

Beyond film, Roberts was a key figure on Broadway, starring in notable productions such as 'Barefoot in the Park,' 'Victor/Victoria,' and 'The Tale of the Allergist's Wife.' His contributions extended to serving on the boards of the Screen Actors Guild and Actors' Equity Association. Roberts' last TV appearance was in a 2017 adaptation of 'Dirty Dancing.' His memoir, 'Do You Know Me?', was published in 2016.

