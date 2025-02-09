Bollywood Scandal: Aarushi Nishank Accuses Producers of Rs 4 Crore Fraud
Aarushi Nishank, daughter of former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has accused two Mumbai-based producers of defrauding her of Rs 4 crore, promising her a movie role. The producers deny the allegations, calling it a civil dispute. An FIR has been lodged for extortion, cheating, and other charges.
- Country:
- India
Aarushi Nishank, the daughter of former Union minister and ex-Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has made a serious accusation against two film producers based in Mumbai. She claims they duped her of Rs 4 crore, having promised her a role in a film.
The producers under scrutiny, Mansi Varun Bagla and Varun Pramod Kumar Bagla, have dismissed Aarushi's accusations, labeling them as false. They describe this situation as a civil dispute arising from a business transaction, asserting that Aarushi approached them for a role in their film, 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.'
In response to Aarushi's complaint, law enforcement has lodged an FIR against the producers, charging them with extortion, cheating, fraud, forgery, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. Aarushi alleges that despite her investments totaling Rs 4 crore in the film, she was replaced by another actor and faced threats when demanding a refund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Challenges Birthright Citizenship: A Historic Precedent Under Fire
Pakistan Records First Monkeypox Case in 2025 Amid Rising Health Concerns
Trump's Return Spurs Controversial Watchdog Firings
Encore-Alcom Launches India's First Auto Robotic Technology Plant
Maharashtra's First Renewable Solar Park to be Launched by Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL)