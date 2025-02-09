Bollywood Scandal: Aarushi Nishank Accuses Producers of Rs 4 Crore Fraud

Aarushi Nishank, the daughter of former Union minister and ex-Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, has made a serious accusation against two film producers based in Mumbai. She claims they duped her of Rs 4 crore, having promised her a role in a film.

The producers under scrutiny, Mansi Varun Bagla and Varun Pramod Kumar Bagla, have dismissed Aarushi's accusations, labeling them as false. They describe this situation as a civil dispute arising from a business transaction, asserting that Aarushi approached them for a role in their film, 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.'

In response to Aarushi's complaint, law enforcement has lodged an FIR against the producers, charging them with extortion, cheating, fraud, forgery, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy. Aarushi alleges that despite her investments totaling Rs 4 crore in the film, she was replaced by another actor and faced threats when demanding a refund.

