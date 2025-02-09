Kate Hudson Shines in Sabyasachi at Critics Choice Awards

Hollywood icon Kate Hudson captivated the audience at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with her exquisite fashion choice.

Hudson, renowned for her performances in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', adorned herself with striking jewellery by famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featuring statement earrings and the Bengal Tiger ring.

Wearing a stunning black bodycon dress by Thom Browne, Hudson joined a growing list of celebrities opting for Sabyasachi's creations, symbolizing the label's rising influence in Hollywood glamour.

(With inputs from agencies.)