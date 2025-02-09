Left Menu

Kate Hudson Shines in Sabyasachi at Critics Choice Awards

Kate Hudson, famed for her roles in Hollywood, made a stunning appearance at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, donning jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The event took place in Santa Monica, where the actress wore a black dress with elegant statement earrings and a ring from Sabyasachi's collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:54 IST
Kate Hudson Shines in Sabyasachi at Critics Choice Awards
Kate Hudson
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood icon Kate Hudson captivated the audience at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with her exquisite fashion choice.

Hudson, renowned for her performances in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', adorned herself with striking jewellery by famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featuring statement earrings and the Bengal Tiger ring.

Wearing a stunning black bodycon dress by Thom Browne, Hudson joined a growing list of celebrities opting for Sabyasachi's creations, symbolizing the label's rising influence in Hollywood glamour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025