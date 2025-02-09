Preserving Bundi's Fading Treasures: The Chitrashala's Cry for Conservation
The Chitrashala at Taragarh Palace, known for intricate Bundi paintings, suffers from neglect as delicate artworks are deteriorating. Conservation efforts by ASI are delayed due to financial redirection, while ownership issues pose additional challenges. Urgent preservation is essential to save this 18th-century cultural heritage for future generations.
The Chitrashala in Taragarh Palace, renowned for its intricate Bundi paintings, faces years of neglect, threatening its artistic legacy. The murals, crafted by Raja Rao Umed Singh, are suffering damage and lay unprotected, allowing visitors to inadvertently cause further harm.
The site's historical significance, depicting vivid scenes from Lord Krishna's life and royal celebrations, remains under-protected despite a heritage designation dating back to 1951. The conservation, meant to begin in 2021 by the ASI, was halted, redirecting funds to other projects, leaving Chitrashala's restoration as a pending task.
Efforts to conserve these cultural treasures are hampered by disputes over ownership and disagreements on restoration methods. Local art advocates emphasize the critical need for preservation, stressing that failure to act will deny future generations a glimpse into this vibrant part of history. Meanwhile, international visitors voice regret over the degradation of these exquisite works, noting the decline of their intricate detailing.
