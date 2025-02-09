Ed Sheeran's Impromptu Gig Halted by Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru's bustling Church Street became the scene of a surprise interruption on Sunday morning when local police halted a live street performance by British musician Ed Sheeran. The reason? Lack of appropriate permissions.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, known for hits like ''Shape of You'' and currently on the India leg of his tour, was midway through his set when police intervened, citing a public nuisance complaint.

A senior official from Cubbon Park police station emphasized the necessity of permits for such performances, suggesting that Sheeran's team could have averted the situation with the proper documentation.

