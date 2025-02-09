Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Impromptu Gig Halted by Bengaluru Police

British musician Ed Sheeran's street performance in Bengaluru was halted by police due to lack of permission. The incident occurred on Church Street midway through his song 'Shape of You'. Police acted following a public nuisance complaint, highlighting the importance of obtaining performance permits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:17 IST
Performance

Bengaluru's bustling Church Street became the scene of a surprise interruption on Sunday morning when local police halted a live street performance by British musician Ed Sheeran. The reason? Lack of appropriate permissions.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, known for hits like ''Shape of You'' and currently on the India leg of his tour, was midway through his set when police intervened, citing a public nuisance complaint.

A senior official from Cubbon Park police station emphasized the necessity of permits for such performances, suggesting that Sheeran's team could have averted the situation with the proper documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

