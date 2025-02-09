Maha Kumbh: The Great Confluence of Devotees and Culture

Maha Kumbh, described as a confluence of devotees rather than just a cultural fair, is a significant event in Sanatan culture, remarked Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary. During his two-day visit to Prayagraj, Hosabale highlighted the festival's deeper meaning.

Sources confirmed that the senior functionary from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is set to take a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam on Monday. Hosabale stressed that Maha Kumbh symbolizes more than a gathering; it represents a festival of resolve.

He emphasized the importance of instilling the values of Hindu religion and culture in the new generation, stating that the unified efforts of noble societal forces, spiritual leaders, and governmental power are crucial for the protection and promotion of these values.

(With inputs from agencies.)