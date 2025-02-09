Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu Attends World’s Largest Cultural Gathering at Maha Kumbh

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where she will participate in spiritual activities such as a holy dip and Pooja at various sacred sites. The event, recognized as the largest global spiritual gathering, runs from January 13 to February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:34 IST
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the renowned Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, her office confirmed today. The President plans to take a symbolic holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred convergence of three major rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.

The Maha Kumbh, inaugurated on January 13 with the celebration of Paush Purnima, boasts the title of the world's largest spiritual and cultural congregation. This monumental event gathers countless devotees from around the globe and will continue until February 26, concluding with the festivities of Mahashivratri.

During her visit, President Murmu is expected to participate in a series of religious activities, including Pooja and Darshan at the Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and a tour of the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre, as outlined by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement released Sunday.

