Delhi's Mega Plan: Rejuvenating Yamuna, Tackling Sewage and Waste

The Delhi government announced a major initiative to construct 12 new sewage treatment plants, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiling the plan on Friday. This project will cost an estimated Rs 7,200 crore and is part of a broader 45-point action plan to clean the river Yamuna.

Gupta criticized the previous administration for neglecting the Yamuna and detailed efforts to tap large drains discharging waste. The plan includes 35 decentralized STPs, addressing space constraints and aims to increase treatment capacity significantly.

Enhancements to the drainage system, biogas plant installations, and collaboration with neighboring states are underway to manage waste and rejuvenate the Yamuna, addressing both environmental and urban infrastructure challenges.

