Left Menu

Delhi's Mega Plan: Rejuvenating Yamuna, Tackling Sewage and Waste

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, plans to build 12 new sewage treatment plants at Rs 7,200 crore, as part of a 45-point plan to clean the Yamuna. New decenralized STPs, drone surveys, and biogas plants are part of the extensive rejuvenation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:06 IST
Delhi's Mega Plan: Rejuvenating Yamuna, Tackling Sewage and Waste
sewage treatment plants
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced a major initiative to construct 12 new sewage treatment plants, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiling the plan on Friday. This project will cost an estimated Rs 7,200 crore and is part of a broader 45-point action plan to clean the river Yamuna.

Gupta criticized the previous administration for neglecting the Yamuna and detailed efforts to tap large drains discharging waste. The plan includes 35 decentralized STPs, addressing space constraints and aims to increase treatment capacity significantly.

Enhancements to the drainage system, biogas plant installations, and collaboration with neighboring states are underway to manage waste and rejuvenate the Yamuna, addressing both environmental and urban infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships

India's Technology Triumph: Securing the Future with Global Partnerships

 India
2
RBI's Dollar Dilemma: Navigating Rupee Volatility

RBI's Dollar Dilemma: Navigating Rupee Volatility

 India
3
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral Authority

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Controversial Tariffs: A Blow to Unilateral ...

 Global
4
Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026