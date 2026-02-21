Delhi's Development Surge: A New Era for Yamuna-Par Regions

In a significant address, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra proclaimed a marked improvement in the capital's governance, citing rapid and inclusive developments, especially in the neglected trans-Yamuna regions. He emphasized a strategic move towards enhancing service delivery, amid rampant infrastructure projects.

Speaking at Karawal Nagar, Mishra laid multiple foundation stones, inaugurated key civic projects, and praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for reviving stagnant systems. He stressed a renewed administrative focus aiming at accountability and the efficient delivery of services.

Mishra highlighted major infrastructure efforts, mentioning a massive drainage overhaul and numerous projects aimed at bolstering sewer systems and water supply across Delhi. Regular public grievance forums have also been established, integrating citizen feedback to improve government schemes and initiatives.