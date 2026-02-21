Left Menu

Urban Oasis: Delhi’s Palaash Festival Blooms Along Yamuna

Lt Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a cycle track and the final leg of the Palaash Festival at Asita along the Yamuna floodplain. The festival, promoting urban beautification through floral landscapes, includes cultural performances and thematic food experiences. Two lakh tulips have been planted city-wide.

Updated: 21-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:41 IST
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of urban beautification, Lt Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a newly developed cycle track and the final segment of the Palaash Festival at Delhi Development Authority's Asita, located along the Yamuna floodplain.

The festival, held at various sites from February 14 to 16, has now transitioned to Asita for its grand conclusion from February 21 to 23. The initiative features expansive floral landscapes, cultural performances, food experiences, and public interactions, emphasizing the transformation of Asita's previously degraded land into a vibrant public space.

Approximately two lakh tulips have been planted across Delhi as part of the festival's efforts, reinforcing the city's commitment to nature and environmental preservation. The festival also includes the sale of tulip plants at designated DDA locations, promoting the accessibility of green spaces and enhancing urban life quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

