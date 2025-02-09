Left Menu

Farewell to a Spiritual Beacon: The Aga Khan IV Laid to Rest

The Aga Khan IV, Prince Karim, was laid to rest in Aswan, Egypt, following his passing. His son, Rahim Al-Hussaini, succeeds him as the Aga Khan V. The late Aga Khan was revered for his efforts in bridging Muslim societies and the West, as well as his philanthropic work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aswan | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Aga Khan IV, Prince Karim, was laid to rest on Sunday at a private ceremony in Aswan, Egypt. The announcement of his passing came from the Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili community on Tuesday.

His successor, 53-year-old Rahim Al-Hussaini, has been appointed as the Aga Khan V, the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims worldwide, following his father's will. The private funeral in Lisbon saw attendance from high-profile individuals, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Regarded as a defender of Islamic culture, the late Aga Khan was instrumental in fostering relations between Muslim societies and the Western world. His development network operates in over 30 countries, focusing on health, education, and rural economic development, with an annual budget of about USD 1 billion.

