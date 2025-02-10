Unity in Devotion: Sri Siva-Krishna Temple Celebrates Historic Consecration
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attended the Sri Siva-Krishna Temple's third consecration ceremony in Singapore, highlighting its communal and spiritual significance. The event, marked by rituals and attended by over 10,000 devotees, reinforces the temple's role as a pivotal spiritual center. Volunteers played key roles in managing the ceremony.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was among the more than 10,000 devotees partaking in the consecration ceremony at the Sri Siva-Krishna Temple in Singapore's Marsiling Rise. This marks the temple's third consecration since its previous ceremonies in 1996 and 2008, underscoring its continuous spiritual and community role.
The day-long event commenced at 7 a.m. with preliminary rituals. Devotees witnessed a sacred procession an hour later, as holy vessels were taken into the temple. The kumbabishegam, the main highlight, saw holy water poured from the temple's majestic gopuram, blending prayers with the sight of devoted attendees outside.
Joined by Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad, PM Wong received traditional honors from temple officials. Volunteers managed the event, ensuring smooth proceedings and making it a fulfilling experience for all involved, as described by nursing manager Ananda Sivamani.
