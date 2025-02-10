Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar's Electrifying Super Bowl Performance Stirs Global Audience

Kendrick Lamar captivated Super Bowl viewers with a striking performance, delivering hits like 'Squabble Up' and 'DNA,' and teasing his Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us.' He navigated his ongoing feud with Drake, omitting certain controversial lyrics, yet maintaining a powerful connection with the audience.

Updated: 10-02-2025 08:28 IST
Kendrick Lamar enthralled millions during his Super Bowl performance, launching into a setlist that included favorites like 'Squabble Up' and 'DNA.' The rapper, known for his lyrical dexterity, maintained suspense over his contentious Grammy-winning track 'Not Like Us' amid ongoing disputes with Canadian artist Drake.

Despite legal entanglements and the swirling speculation surrounding 'Not Like Us,' Lamar didn't shy away from delivering snippets of the track, cleverly skirting its most controversial lyrics. Notably, Lamar modified lines, replacing them with expressive alternatives, ensuring the performance remained impactful without sparking further controversy.

Lamar's energy resonated with Super Bowl's massive audience, numbering over 100 million U.S. viewers. His presence on this iconic stage places him among music legends like Beyonce, Prince, and the Rolling Stones, solidifying his stature within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

