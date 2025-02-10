Aero India 2025: Runway to Global Peace and Strength

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025, emphasizing India's role in promoting peace through strength. He highlighted the need for global cooperation amidst uncertainties, using India's history of peaceful coexistence as a foundation.

Singh argued that peace cannot thrive in weak security environments and stressed India's long-standing advocacy for global stability. The event, held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, is a testament to international solidarity with participants from various countries.

Aero India 2025 serves as a platform to showcase India's industrial and technological prowess, aiming to strengthen ties with foreign partners. It's a confluence of government representatives, industry leaders, and defence experts, marking a significant step towards a stronger, united future.

(With inputs from agencies.)