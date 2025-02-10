Left Menu

Aero India 2025: Runway to Global Peace and Strength

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025, emphasizing India's commitment to peace, strength, and global cooperation. Highlighting India's history of peaceful coexistence, Singh urged collaborative efforts to address global uncertainties. The event showcases India's technological advancements and aims to strengthen ties with international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:12 IST
Aero India 2025: Runway to Global Peace and Strength
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025, emphasizing India's role in promoting peace through strength. He highlighted the need for global cooperation amidst uncertainties, using India's history of peaceful coexistence as a foundation.

Singh argued that peace cannot thrive in weak security environments and stressed India's long-standing advocacy for global stability. The event, held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, is a testament to international solidarity with participants from various countries.

Aero India 2025 serves as a platform to showcase India's industrial and technological prowess, aiming to strengthen ties with foreign partners. It's a confluence of government representatives, industry leaders, and defence experts, marking a significant step towards a stronger, united future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Financial Resilience: The Future of Disaster Risk Financing in the Philippines

The Markets and Competition Policy Toolkit: A Blueprint for Fair Trade and Economic Growth

Sustainability Disclosure for SMEs: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Kenya’s Path to Economic Growth: Strengthening Productive Capacities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025