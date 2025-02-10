Left Menu

'My Melbourne' Set to Entrance Indian Audiences with Powerful Storytelling

'My Melbourne', an anthology by filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir, explores themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. Premiering at notable film festivals, it releases in India on March 14, showcasing authentic narratives in multiple languages. It’s a collaboration between India and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'My Melbourne', a unique anthology directed by leading Indian filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir, is set for an Indian release on March 14 at PVR Cinemas. Having premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024, the film was later showcased at the MAMI Film Festival 2024.

This Melbourne-set project consists of four deeply resonant stories exploring themes such as race, gender, sexuality, and disability. Featuring 'Nandini', directed by Onir, 'Setara' by Khan, 'Emma' by Das, and 'Jules' by Arif Ali, it is creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali.

'My Melbourne' is an India-Australian collaboration backed by Vic Screen and Screen Australia. According to the filmmakers, each story delves into topics as personal as they are universal, aiming to bridge cultures through cinema's unifying power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

