Maha Kumbh Traffic Turmoil: A Call for Patience
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asks Maha Kumbh pilgrims to delay trips to Prayagraj due to severe traffic congestion in Madhya Pradesh districts like Rewa. He emphasizes the state's commitment to ensuring safety and comfort of devotees, while urging them to check traffic updates before proceeding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has advised Maha Kumbh pilgrims to postpone their journeys to Prayagraj temporarily, due to significant traffic congestion in several Madhya Pradesh districts.
Yadav highlighted that districts such as Jabalpur, Seoni, and Rewa have been particularly affected, urging pilgrims to verify road conditions via Google for a safer travel experience.
Despite the chaos, the government reassures devotees that necessary provisions like food and water are in place, while social organizations are also assisting in managing the situation.
