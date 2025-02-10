Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Traffic Turmoil: A Call for Patience

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asks Maha Kumbh pilgrims to delay trips to Prayagraj due to severe traffic congestion in Madhya Pradesh districts like Rewa. He emphasizes the state's commitment to ensuring safety and comfort of devotees, while urging them to check traffic updates before proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:18 IST
Maha Kumbh Traffic Turmoil: A Call for Patience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has advised Maha Kumbh pilgrims to postpone their journeys to Prayagraj temporarily, due to significant traffic congestion in several Madhya Pradesh districts.

Yadav highlighted that districts such as Jabalpur, Seoni, and Rewa have been particularly affected, urging pilgrims to verify road conditions via Google for a safer travel experience.

Despite the chaos, the government reassures devotees that necessary provisions like food and water are in place, while social organizations are also assisting in managing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025