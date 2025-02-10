Maha Kumbh Traffic Turmoil: A Call for Patience

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has advised Maha Kumbh pilgrims to postpone their journeys to Prayagraj temporarily, due to significant traffic congestion in several Madhya Pradesh districts.

Yadav highlighted that districts such as Jabalpur, Seoni, and Rewa have been particularly affected, urging pilgrims to verify road conditions via Google for a safer travel experience.

Despite the chaos, the government reassures devotees that necessary provisions like food and water are in place, while social organizations are also assisting in managing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)