Preserving Goa's Coastal Culture: A Call to Action

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien has called on the government to take active steps in preserving Goa's rich coastal culture. Speaking during the Zero Hour, O'Brien criticized both the BJP-led government and the opposition Congress for their lack of action in protecting the state's heritage.

O'Brien emphasized the importance of giving a voice to smaller states like Goa, which often don't have their concerns addressed. He highlighted the existential crisis faced by the fishing and toddy tapping communities, exacerbated by coastal regulation zones restricting their livelihoods.

He pointed out the socio-economic contributions these communities make and criticized the lack of governmental support. O'Brien also underscored the need to preserve ecological traditions and criticized political defections which have weakened local governance, calling for unified efforts to support these communities.

