Controversy Erupts Over YouTube Show's Offensive Content

A police complaint has been launched against a YouTube reality comedy show, accusing its makers, judges, and participants of using abusive language and promoting vulgar content. The complaint was officially filed by a BJP functionary on Monday.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a notable social media personality, has come under fire for inappropriate comments made on 'India's Got Latent', a show known for its edgy content. Following public backlash and trolling, Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his lapse in judgment and promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future.

The incident has drawn criticism from political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who stressed the importance of respecting societal norms and boundaries of free speech. Action against such shows has been called for, highlighting concerns about their negative influence on the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)