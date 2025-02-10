Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes: Controversy Ignites Debate on Speech Freedoms

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia faced public backlash after a controversial remark on the YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent,' drawing criticism from Maharashtra's Chief Minister and other political leaders who demanded accountability.

With a significant online following, Allahbadia became a trending topic across social media platforms, prompting a police complaint by a BJP functionary against the show’s creators and participants.

Apologizing on a video shared on X, Allahbadia acknowledged his lapse in judgment, emphasizing a commitment to responsible content creation and promising to use his platform more positively in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)