Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes: Controversy Ignites Debate on Speech Freedoms

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash after making an inappropriate comment on a YouTube reality show. The remark spurred criticism, triggering calls for a podcast ban. Allahbadia apologized, admitting to poor judgment and expressing the need for responsible content creation. Politicians and public figures weighed in on the controversy.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:58 IST
Annu Kapoor, Ranveer Allahbadia (Photo/ANI,Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia faced public backlash after a controversial remark on the YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent,' drawing criticism from Maharashtra's Chief Minister and other political leaders who demanded accountability.

With a significant online following, Allahbadia became a trending topic across social media platforms, prompting a police complaint by a BJP functionary against the show’s creators and participants.

Apologizing on a video shared on X, Allahbadia acknowledged his lapse in judgment, emphasizing a commitment to responsible content creation and promising to use his platform more positively in the future.

