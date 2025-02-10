Left Menu

Win Big on Love: The Great Indian Pleasure Festival

Love Depot hosts the Great Indian Pleasure Festival, celebrating intimacy with exclusive deals and experiences from January 10 to February 20. The event includes films on intimate wellness and offers up to 60% off on select products, encouraging individuals to explore and embrace their pleasure potential.

The love season has arrived with a bang as Love Depot, India's leading superstore for sexual pleasure products, kicks off the Great Indian Pleasure Festival (GIPF) from January 10 to February 20. Following a successful debut in 2022, this year's event promises irresistible offers and immersive experiences to celebrate intimacy and wellness.

Featuring captivating films focusing on couples and solo pleasure, GIPF aims to inspire individuals to embrace and enhance their intimate lives. Love Depot, part of the TTK family, showcases international brands and homegrown names like Skore Condoms, promoting a cultural shift towards open discussions on pleasure.

Offering unmatched deals such as 60% off sitewide and exclusive Pleasure Saturdays discounts, Love Depot encourages customers to explore and connect in meaningful ways. With a vast array of products from local and international brands, this festival is a testament to the store's commitment to redefining intimate wellness across India.

