President Murmu's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

President Droupadi Murmu took part in the spiritual gathering of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, taking a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The event, a vibrant portrayal of India's cultural heritage, also saw Murmu offering a coconut and prayers to the Sun god.

In a social media post, President Murmu expressed her honor in participating at the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing its symbols of unity and spirituality which resonate across humanity. She extended her prayers to Maa Ganga for continued blessings of happiness and peace for all.

During her visit, Murmu also explored religious sites like the Akshayavat and the Bade Hanuman temple where she prayed for national prosperity. She concluded her journey with a tour of the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre, which leverages advanced technology to enrich devotees' experiences of this massive cultural event.

