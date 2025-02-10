Left Menu

Influencer Faces Legal Action Over Controversial Remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia, known as Beer Biceps, is under fire for making controversial remarks about parents and sex. Guwahati Police has registered a case against him and four other public figures for promoting obscenity on a YouTube show. Allahbadia has since apologized for his remarks.

Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:49 IST
Influencer Faces Legal Action Over Controversial Remarks
The Guwahati Police have initiated legal proceedings against popular influencer Ranveer Allahbadia following controversial comments made about parents and sex. The accusations, brought forward by a local resident, claim that Allahbadia and four others have promoted obscenities on a publicly accessible online platform.

In addition to Allahbadia, the case includes stand-up comedian Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made remarks during a segment on Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', eliciting widespread backlash.

Authorities confirm that the case is under active investigation. Allahbadia, 31, widely recognized as Beer Biceps online, has issued an apology regarding his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

