Influencer Faces Legal Action Over Controversial Remarks

The Guwahati Police have initiated legal proceedings against popular influencer Ranveer Allahbadia following controversial comments made about parents and sex. The accusations, brought forward by a local resident, claim that Allahbadia and four others have promoted obscenities on a publicly accessible online platform.

In addition to Allahbadia, the case includes stand-up comedian Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made remarks during a segment on Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', eliciting widespread backlash.

Authorities confirm that the case is under active investigation. Allahbadia, 31, widely recognized as Beer Biceps online, has issued an apology regarding his comments.

