Seamless Flow: Maha Kumbh Preparations under Yogi Adityanath's Watchful Eye

Ahead of the Maghi Purnima bathing at Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed arrangements to manage large crowds. Precautions include strict traffic management, misinformation prevention, and enhanced security across major religious sites. Parking and transport coordination with Railways are prioritized for a smooth festival experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:38 IST
In anticipation of the Maghi Purnima bathing at Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meticulously reviewed the festival preparations on Monday, meeting with police and civic officials to ensure all measures are in place.

The mass bathing event, scheduled for February 12, is expected to draw significant crowds. Adityanath emphasized the critical need for efficient traffic and crowd management plans, highlighting the increased influx of devotees to Prayagraj and the necessity of preventing vehicle congestion.

Moreover, the chief minister directed officials to combat misinformation and ensure clear communication with the public. Coordination with district magistrates and continuous train operations are among the measures planned to facilitate pilgrims' movements, with heightened security across key cities including Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mirzapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

