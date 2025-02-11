Royal Absence: Prince William and Kate Middleton Skip BAFTAs 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will be absent from this year's British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), according to a confirmation by Kensington Palace on Monday. The event is scheduled for this Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall.

While not attending in person, Prince William, BAFTA's president since 2010, will deliver a pre-recorded address during the ceremony, Deadline reports. This marks only the second absence for the couple in recent years following their attendance in 2023.

A royal source mentioned that Prince William will continue his senior royal duties with a visit to the London Screen Academy on Wednesday, underscoring his enduring commitment despite missing the BAFTAs. His past solo attendance in 2024 occurred under personal circumstances involving Kate and professional responsibilities in previous years.

The 2025 BAFTAs feature notable anticipation with David Tennant hosting the ceremony for a consecutive year. Leading the nominations is 'Conclave' with 12 nods, closely followed by 'Emilia Perez' with 11. The Best Film category sees strong competition from entries like 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', and 'A Complete Unknown'.

(With inputs from agencies.)