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Sunday Sports Update: Injuries Mark MLB Lineup Changes

In a whirlwind of sports updates, several MLB teams made roster shifts due to player injuries, most notably Mookie Betts and Cade Horton. Additionally, in basketball and other sports such as hockey, notable matches and developments have kept fans and teams eagerly engaged across multiple platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:44 IST
Sunday Sports Update: Injuries Mark MLB Lineup Changes
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In a busy Sunday sports schedule, numerous MLB teams adjusted their rosters in response to injuries, with significant moves made by the Dodgers and Cubs. Notably, Mookie Betts and Cade Horton have been placed on the injured list, impacting team lineups.

Basketball fans witnessed action across the NBA and the NCAA, where UConn and Michigan prepare to face off in a much-anticipated championship game. Meanwhile, coaching changes made headlines in both women's college basketball and the NHL.

Elsewhere in sports, tournaments in golf, tennis, and esports continue to captivate audiences, with competitions taking place globally. As always, sports enthusiasts remain glued to the latest developments on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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