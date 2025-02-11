APSCW Condemns Racist Remarks by Influencer
The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women criticized influencer Elvish Yadav for making derogatory comments about Big Boss contestant Chum Darang, calling it an insult to women in Northeast India. The commission urged legal action to safeguard the dignity of women pursuing entertainment careers.
The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has issued a strong condemnation of Elvish Yadav, a social media influencer, for what it described as 'derogatory and racist' remarks against Chum Darang, a former Miss Arunachal and Big Boss contestant.
Addressing the National Commission for Women, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam emphasized that the comments insult not only Darang but women across Northeast India. Yadav's remarks, made during a podcast with Big Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, were described as creating a hostile environment for Northeastern women in the entertainment industry.
The commission has urged authorities to take strict action against Yadav and highlighted the broader issue of racial and sexist discrimination in mainstream media. APSCW remains committed to advocating for the rights and dignity of women from the Northeast.
