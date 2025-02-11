Left Menu

Empowerment in Action: Transforming Lives Through Skill Development

The Art of Living Social Projects is driving positive change in India's remote villages by offering skill development and education programs. These initiatives, inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, aim to enhance self-sufficiency, resilience, and financial independence by providing vital livelihood skills and fostering community-led development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:01 IST
In regions where isolation limits access to resources, The Art of Living Social Projects is a beacon of hope. Through skill development programs, this organization is fostering resilience and self-sufficiency in some of India's most challenging environments. Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, these projects aim to empower individuals and create a connected society.

Stories like Jonny Rapo's and Kamesh Maurya's illustrate the transformative impact of these initiatives. Rapo, from Arunachal Pradesh, gained computer skills and financial independence, while Maurya, from Uttar Pradesh, opened a mobile repair shop after completing training. Such stories are testaments to the organization's success in skill development.

Highlighting partnerships and programs, The Art of Living Social Projects addresses issues like financial independence and community development. The initiatives, including projects with Radico Khaitan and CMS Info Systems Limited, underscore the importance of strategic collaboration in achieving holistic societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

