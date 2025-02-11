Startek India Titled as Happiest Place to Thrive for 2024

Startek India has achieved a significant milestone by being named one of the Happiest Places to Thrive for 2024. The accolade, granted by Happy+ Consulting and ET HR World, highlights Startek as the sole BPO to earn this prestigious recognition.

The announcement, made in early February, underscores Startek's unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive, engaging, and employee-centric work environment. Happy+ awards are given to organizations where employees find joy, pride, and thrive within a productive culture.

The selection process was rigorous, involving a survey on employee happiness and wellbeing, a culture audit, and a thorough evaluation of HR practices. Startek excelled in employee engagement, inclusivity, learning, and growth opportunities. SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, stated Startek's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering continuous learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)