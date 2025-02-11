Left Menu

Startek India Titled as Happiest Place to Thrive for 2024

Startek India has been recognized as one of the Happiest Places to Thrive for 2024 by Happy+ Consulting and ET HR World, making it the only BPO to receive this honor. This accolade emphasizes Startek's dedication to fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace environment.

Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:04 IST
Startek India has achieved a significant milestone by being named one of the Happiest Places to Thrive for 2024. The accolade, granted by Happy+ Consulting and ET HR World, highlights Startek as the sole BPO to earn this prestigious recognition.

The announcement, made in early February, underscores Startek's unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive, engaging, and employee-centric work environment. Happy+ awards are given to organizations where employees find joy, pride, and thrive within a productive culture.

The selection process was rigorous, involving a survey on employee happiness and wellbeing, a culture audit, and a thorough evaluation of HR practices. Startek excelled in employee engagement, inclusivity, learning, and growth opportunities. SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, stated Startek's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering continuous learning.

