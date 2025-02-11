Deployer SARATHI: Revolutionizing Space with Precision and Inclusion

Srimathy Kesan, founder of Space Kidz India, is pioneering space technology with Deployer SARATHI, a pin-based CubeSat separation system that ushers in cost-effective precision for launching satellites.

The innovation reduces the mass of satellite deployers, facilitating economical space exploration while advancing gender equality by involving young women in aerospace endeavors.

At Aero India 2025, Kesan showcases her team's advancements, spotlighting her ambition to lead a global mission, empowering 12,000 girls from 108 nations to build a 'spacecraft to the Moon', furthering inclusion in the aerospace industry.

