Deployer SARATHI: Revolutionizing Space with Precision and Inclusion
Deployer SARATHI is a cutting-edge pin-based CubeSat separation system developed by Space Kidz India, aimed at reducing launch costs and increasing precision for nano and micro satellites. Founder Srimathy Kesan's innovation not only pushes technological boundaries but also advances gender equality in the aerospace sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Srimathy Kesan, founder of Space Kidz India, is pioneering space technology with Deployer SARATHI, a pin-based CubeSat separation system that ushers in cost-effective precision for launching satellites.
The innovation reduces the mass of satellite deployers, facilitating economical space exploration while advancing gender equality by involving young women in aerospace endeavors.
At Aero India 2025, Kesan showcases her team's advancements, spotlighting her ambition to lead a global mission, empowering 12,000 girls from 108 nations to build a 'spacecraft to the Moon', furthering inclusion in the aerospace industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Market Hesitation: AI Innovations and Global Economic Tensions
Amity University Sets New Guinness World Record with Creativity and Innovation
129Knots Pioneers Fintech Innovation with Revolutionary OTD Platform
Vantage Markets Triumphs at iFX Expo Dubai 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Milestones
Philips Revolutionizes Healthcare with AI-Enabled CT and MRI Innovations