'Animals': A Star-Studded Crime Thriller Set to Hit Screens

Hollywood's elite are set to star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Animals,' directed by and featuring Oscar winner Ben Affleck. The film is enriched with a cast of A-listers including 'Scandal' star Kerry Washington, 'Beef' star Steven Yeun, and 'Sex Education' star Gillian Anderson.

Initially delayed, the film's production is now scheduled to commence in April, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The script, originally penned by Connor McIntyre, received revisions from the acclaimed Billy Ray, ensuring a compelling narrative for audiences.

'Animals' delves into the saga of a mayoral candidate and his wife as they navigate through a wave of political and criminal threats to save their kidnapped son. Affleck heads the cast as the candidate, with Washington portraying his wife, Anderson as a fixer, and Yeun playing the campaign manager.

