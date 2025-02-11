Left Menu

'Animals': A Star-Studded Crime Thriller Set to Hit Screens

Ben Affleck directs and stars in the upcoming crime thriller 'Animals', joined by Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, and Gillian Anderson. The story revolves around a mayoral candidate and his wife getting embroiled in crime to save their kidnapped son. The film is set to start filming in April.

Updated: 11-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hollywood's elite are set to star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Animals,' directed by and featuring Oscar winner Ben Affleck. The film is enriched with a cast of A-listers including 'Scandal' star Kerry Washington, 'Beef' star Steven Yeun, and 'Sex Education' star Gillian Anderson.

Initially delayed, the film's production is now scheduled to commence in April, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The script, originally penned by Connor McIntyre, received revisions from the acclaimed Billy Ray, ensuring a compelling narrative for audiences.

'Animals' delves into the saga of a mayoral candidate and his wife as they navigate through a wave of political and criminal threats to save their kidnapped son. Affleck heads the cast as the candidate, with Washington portraying his wife, Anderson as a fixer, and Yeun playing the campaign manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

