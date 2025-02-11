YouTube Episode Blocked After Vulgar Comments Go Viral

An episode of the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' has been blocked by the Indian government after featuring obscene remarks by host Ranveer Allahbadia, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Kanchan Gupta, a Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, announced the government's action in a social media post, describing the episode's content as 'obscene and perverse.'

Known online as BeerBiceps, Allahbadia faced public backlash after his remarks about parents and sex circulated on social media. He later issued an apology, acknowledging his 'lapse in judgment' and urged creators to remove the offensive segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)