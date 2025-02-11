Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra Speaks Out on Relationships and Industry Pressures

Actor Sanya Malhotra, known for films like 'Dangal' and 'Pagglait', discusses her role in 'Mrs', a story of resistance against patriarchal oppression. She highlights the importance of recognizing relationship 'red flags' like disrespect and gaslighting. Malhotra also critiques the film industry's 'hustle culture' and stresses the need for work-life balance.

Updated: 11-02-2025 15:15 IST
Actor Sanya Malhotra, renowned for her performances in movies such as 'Dangal' and 'Pagglait', is now captivating audiences with her role in 'Mrs'. The film, streamed on ZEE5, narrates the struggle of Richa, Malhotra’s character, who challenges patriarchal norms.

Speaking about relationships, Malhotra emphasizes the significance of acknowledging 'red flags' such as disrespect and gaslighting, which she firmly avoids. She advocates for 'green flags' like open and effortless communication, adding that it's vital for a healthy partnership.

Malhotra critiques the film industry's 'hustle culture', challenging its glorification. She calls for simpler work-life balance, stressing on the importance of personal time, even in an industry that often demands relentless commitment.

